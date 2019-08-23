INX Media case: CBI reaches out to 5 countries seeking information

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation has sent Letters Rogatory (LRs) to five countries seeking information on the funds routed to them in connection with INX media case, sources said on Friday.

The investigative agency has sent letters to the United Kingdom, Mauritius, Bermuda, Switzerland and Singapore.



CBI had, in 2017, registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

On August 20, the Delhi High Court rejected Chidambaram's anticipatory bail, following which the CBI issued a lookout circular against him. He was arrested by the agency later and was sent to its custody by a Delhi court till August 26. (ANI)