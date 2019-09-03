INX Media case: CBI files affidavit on Chidambaram's plea challenging his CBI custody

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court, requesting it not to entertain the petition filed by arrested Congress leader P Chidambaram challenging his CBI custody, as it would set a "bad precedent".

Chidambaram, who was arrested by the investigating agency on August 21, had challenged the order given by the trial court of sending him to the CBI custody. He has already been subjected to custodial interrogation by the agency for 12 days since then.

The investigating agency, in the affidavit, asserted that sending the accused to the CBI custody was under the "judicial discretion" of the trial court and that there are remedies available to challenge the order in the High Court."There are no extraordinary or grave circumstances which justify the petitioner to by-pass the statutory remedies which are restored to by all citizens challenging the order of remand," the affidavit stated.The affidavit submits that the Chidambaram's petition is "bereft of any merit and requires no intervention of this court".It further stated that if the apex court were to entertain the petition, others would also be entitled to file a similar plea.Earlier today, a special court in Delhi had extended his CBI custody till September 5 in the INX Media case.Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister.The ED is also seeking his custodial interrogation related to money-laundering allegations. (ANI)