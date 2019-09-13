INX Media case: Court dismisses P Chidambaram's plea seeking to surrender in ED case

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday dismissed jailed Congress leader P Chidambaram's petition seeking to surrender in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the INX Media case.

The 73-year-old is facing probe in cases registered by both the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister.



He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Aug 21 and sent to its custody for interrogation. Last week, a CBI court sent Chidambaram to judicial custody in Tihar Jail till September 19.

Yesterday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, had said that the agency does not want his custody as he cannot tamper with the evidence or influence the witnesses since he is already in the judicial custody.

"We are waiting to see if the "conducive time" occurs immediately at the end of Chidambaram's judicial custody," Mehta told the court. (ANI)

