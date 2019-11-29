INX Media case: Court grants bail to FIPB bureaucrats

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) A court here on Friday granted interim bail to six bureaucrats who were part of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) panel which granted approval to INX Media, in the case involving former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram.

Chidambaram was also produced before the court. The court issued notice to the CBI on the bureaucrats' bail plea and has now posted the matter for hearing on December 17.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar directed all the bureaucrats to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh each and one surety of like amount.

The six bureaucrats are - Ajeet Kumar Dungdung, then section officer of FIPB unit, Ministry of Finance; Rabindra Prasad, then under secretary FIPB unit, Ministry of Finance; Pradeep Kumar Bagga, then OSD, Department of Economic Affairs, Finance Ministry; Prabodh Saxena, Director, FIPB Unit, Finance Ministry; Anup K Pujari, then Joint Secretary (Foreign Trade) Department of Economic Affairs; and Sindhushree Khullar, then Additional Secretary Department of Economic Affairs. anb/kr