INX Media case: ED cites factual errors in Chidambaram's bail order by Delhi HC, seeks rectification

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday moved an application in the Delhi High Court seeking rectification of the bail order in INX Media money laundering case of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram stating that there is a "factual error" in it.

The High Court had, on November 15, dismissed Chidambaram's regular bail petition.

The probe agency, in its application, prayed for correction of the errors which inadvertently and due to accidental slip, crept in paragraphs 35, 36, 39, and 40 of the order.The ED stated that the High Court in its judgement had written "submission" instead of "quoting" the Supreme Court's decision in the Rohit Tandon case.ED submits that the said facts are neither the part of the investigation papers of the present case nor relatable to the investigation undertaken by it.The High Court is likely to hear this application on Tuesday.The order on the dismissal of Chidambaram's bail plea was delivered by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait. After the judgment copy was delivered to both sides, there were allegations that the facts from an unconnected money-laundering case had crept into the order.The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister. Thereafter, a case was registered by the ED.ED, which is probing the money laundering case, had arrested Chidambaram last month. He is currently lodged in judicial custody in Tihar jail. The court had recently extended his judicial custody till November 27. (ANI)