INX Media case: HC reserves order on PC's bail in ED case

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its order on the regular bail plea filed by former finance minister P Chidambram in the ED case relating to INX Media.

A single judge bench presided by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, after hearing detailed argument from both sides, reserved its order for November 13.

During the course of hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "My contention about influencing witnesses will only come while arguing on the bail application and not at the time of seeking his police custody. Three witnesses were influenced and one of them is the person who gave us a handwritten letter. There is evidence that previously also he tried to influence, win over and threatened witnesses."

He said three witnesses have stated in their statement that the Petitioner threatened them to not appear before the ED. Opposing the submissions of the SG, Chidambaram's legal team led by senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that there was no allegation of influencing the witness till he was arrested and till the time they argued on anticipatory bail. The ED, had on October 16 arrested Chidambaram and took his custody from a special court. Subsequently, he was sent to the judicial custody till November 13. After he filed the regular bail plea, the agency opposed it by asserting that he used the high office of the country "for his personal gains." Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram were named in the case by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora. The ED too had filed a money laundering case against Chidambaram in this regard in 2017. anb/prs