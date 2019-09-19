INX Media case: P Chidambaram's judicial custody extended till Oct 3

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday extended till October 3 the judicial custody of former union finance minister P Chidambaram in a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the INX media case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the counsels representing Chidambaram to get a few documents signed by their clients, including a parliament pass for his driver and a letter to the PNB bank manager for his bank account statement.

Chidambaram appeared before the court today at the end of his 14-day custody in connection with the case. He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and was in its custody till September 5.The agency, through its counsel Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, moved an application in the court seeking an extension of Chidambaram's judicial custody.Kapil Sibal, representing the accused, strongly opposed the application.One of the counsels appearing for Chidambaram also moved an application seeking regular check-up and adequate supplement diet for his client in jail, asserting that he is facing various ailments and has lost some weight during his jail-term.Sibal requested the court to allow Chidambaram to be medically examined in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).During the course of proceedings, Sibal asserted that Chidambaram did not even get a chair or pillow in the jail cell.Chidambaram himself told the court that he was given chairs to sit but they were later taken away by the authorities.Sibal also pleaded the court to let his client meet his family members after the hearing, which was allowed.Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by both the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister.Chidambaram had earlier moved a bail plea in the Delhi High Court in the case, which will be heard by the court on September 23. (ANI)