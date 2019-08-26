INX media case: SC extends protection from ED arrest to Chidambaram till tomorrow

New Delhi (India), Aug 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday extended the protection granted to senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram from ED arrest for a day in connection with the INX Media case.

The apex court will continue hearing the arguments on anticipatory bail plea of on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court had on August 23 granted Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till today in connection with the money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).The Delhi High Court rejected Chidambaram's pre-arrest bail in cases related to INX media scam on August 20, subsequently, he was arrested and sent to CBI's custody by a trial court for four days, ending today. On Friday, he had filed a petition in the apex court against the trial court's orders.The Supreme Court asked him to move a regular bail plea before an appropriate court to challenge the Delhi High Court's order in CBI's case, asserting that it became infructuous after he was arrested by the agency last week.In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.Following the FIR filed by CBI, ED had filed a case of money laundering against him. (ANI)