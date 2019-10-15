INX media case: Team of 3 ED officers to grill Chidambaram in Tihar Jail tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A team of three ED (Enforcement Directorate) officers will grill former Union Minister P Chidambaram in Tihar Jail on Wednesday morning in connection with INX media money laundering case.

This came after a special court here allowed the law enforcement agency to interrogate Chidambaram for 30 minutes in connection with the matter.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to interrogate the Congress leader and arrest him if deemed necessary.The ED officers who will interrogate Chidambaram are Mahesh Gupta, Sandeep Thapliyal and Dainik Jain.It also directed Tihar Jail authorities to make necessary arrangements and provide a secure place to interrogate Chidambaram in the prison.The special judge gave the directions based on a plea filed by the ED seeking permission to arrest the senior Congress leader in the case.Meanwhile, the court also dismissed the application moved by the lawyer of Chidambaram challenging the court's earlier order of the production of the senior Congress leader.In his application, Chidambaram had stated that a warrant issued on Friday for seeking his production for arrest and remand for investigation was illegal and contrary to the rules.Chidambaram is currently in judicial custody in Tihar Jail in a corruption case related to the alleged scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). His remand is slated to end on October 17.The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister. (ANI)