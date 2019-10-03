INX Media case: Chidambaram's judicial custody extended to Oct 17

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram till October 17 in connection with the INX Media case.

The CBI had arrested Chidambaram on August 21 following which he was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail. He was produced before the court today at the end of his remand.

Earlier today, he moved a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court against the order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his regular bail petition in the case. The High Court had dismissed the plea contending that he might influence the witnesses in the case. Chidambaram is facing probe for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union Finance Minister. While the CBI is probing the corruption allegations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into money laundering allegations against him in the case.