IOB, Bahwan CyberTek to reimburse Covid vax cost (Ld)

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) Information technology company Bahwan CyberTek and government owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Tuesday said they would reimburse the Covid-19 vaccination cost for the employees and their dependent family members.

The total number of people who would be benefitted will be about 6,000, the company added.

On the other hand, IOB said a total of about 100,000 persons (staff and kin) will be benefitted by this initiative taken as a token of appreciation of the good work rendered by its employees.

In India, the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive is in progress with people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with comorbidities are being vaccinated.

Bahwan CyberTek will encourage all its employees to undertake the vaccine shots as soon as they are available under the next phase.

"At Bahwan CyberTek, we strongly believe that the health of all our employees and their family members is crucial and of utmost importance," Mike Muralidharan, Chief Operating Officer, said.

