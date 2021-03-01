iOS 14 installed on 86% iPhones: Apple

Published on Apple's Developer webpage, the data shows that in total, 80 per cent of all devices use iOS 14, with 12 per cent still using iOS 13 and the remaining 8 per cent still running iOS 12 or earlier. For the iPad, 70 per cent of all devices use iPadOS 14.

San Francisco, March 1 (IANS) Apple has revealed that the iOS 14 installation has increased to 86 per cent of iPhones introduced in the last four years.

Twelve per cent of all active iPhones are still running iOS 13, and 2 per cent are running even older iOS versions, as of February 24.

Nearly 14 per cent of all active iPads are still running iPadOS 13, while 16 per cent remain on an even older software version.

According to the tech giant, the figures are taken from the App Store as of February 24, 2021.

With iOS 14 Apple introduced new improvements to the iPhone including Widgets, picture-in-picture video, improvements to Maps, Safari, Privacy, Siri, a new Translate app, options for third-party apps, and a lot more.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Apple iOS update will let users select a third-party default music service like Spotify when they ask to play a song using Siri.

When you ask Siri to play a song on the upcoming iOS 14.5, you would be prompted to select which app you want to use to play it.

Apple last month released beta versions of upcoming iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 updates to developers and public beta testers.

