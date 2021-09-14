iOS 14.8, iPadOS 14.8 released with security updates

San Francisco, Sep 14 (IANS) Apple has released iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 for iPhone as well as for iPad users with an important security fix.

The iOS 14.8 update provides fixes for the CoreGraphics and WebKit vulnerabilities that Apple says may have been exploited.

The iOS 14.8 update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app.