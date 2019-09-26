IPC and CrPC would be modified if needed : MoS Home Affairs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said here on Thursday that the government will not hesitate to modify the (Indian Penal Code) Act and CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) Act if required as part of measure to reduce crime rate in the country.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, we are taking all measures to reduce crime in the country. If needed, we will not hesitate in modifying the IPC (Indian Penal Code) Act and CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) Act," said G Kishan Reddy.Reddy also said that the crime rate in Delhi has decreased by 26 per cent.Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik too had on Wednesday claimed that there was a 25 per cent dip in incidents of street crimes in the national capital over the last two years.Reddy also said that all emergency and helpline numbers in the national capital have been integrated and one single helpline number -- 112 -- has been introduced, which will be operational across the country very soon."We have coincided all emergency and helpline numbers of Delhi and have introduced one single helpline number --- 112. It will be operational across the nation very soon," said Reddy.On Wednesday, the Delhi Police launched the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) --- 112. Patnaik said that 100 and other emergency numbers are integrated with 112 for the convenience of citizens."Dial 100 and other emergency numbers would be integrated with 112, which is Emergency Response Support System. If someone dial 100 it will automatically get transferred to 112," Patnaik had said. (ANI)