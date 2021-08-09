IPCC report vindicates our position about cumulative emissions: India

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Terming the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group I contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6WGI) a clarion call for the developed countries to undertake immediate, deep emission cuts and de-carbonisation of their economies, India on Monday said it vindicates its long-held position about historical cumulative emissions.

"Developed countries have usurped far more than their fair share of the global carbon budget. Reaching net zero alone is not enough, as it is the cumulative emissions up to net zero that determine the temperature that is reached. This has been amply borne out in the IPCC report. It vindicates India's position that historical cumulative emissions are the source of the climate crisis that the World faces today," Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

India welcomed the AR6WGI report titled "Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science" released on Monday. Several Indian scientists have contributed to the preparation of this report, a release from the Ministry said.

Stating that the report notes that the carbon dioxide has been and will continue to be the dominant cause of global warming under all greenhouse gas emissions scenarios, Yadav said: "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has taken numerous steps to tackle the global problem of climate change and is well on the path of decoupling its emissions from economic growth."

At several global platforms and especially at the Conference of Parties (COP) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), India has taken the stand that the rich nations should cut down on emissions and vacate carbon space so that poor nations can meet aspiration by meeting the increased energy demand.

India notes that the climate change is impacting the South Asian Monsoon and that the report brings out that the monsoon rainfall is expected to intensify in all ranges of the projected scenarios. Intensity and frequency of heavy rainfall events are projected to be on the rise. India also notes that the rising temperature will lead to increased frequency and intensity of extreme events, including heat waves and heavy rainfall.

India further notes that the GHG warming is assessed to be partially offset by aerosol cooling by almost 30 per cent.

India's cumulative and per capita current emissions are significantly low and far less than its fair share of global carbon budget, the statement said.

India has taken tremendous actions to tackle the global collective action problem of climate change by taking several initiatives including, inter-alia, setting up of International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, raising the domestic renewable energy target to 450 GW by 2030 and putting in place an ambitious National Hydrogen Mission and continuing efforts to decouple its emissions from economic growth, it said.

India's actions to address global climate change are rated highly by several independent agencies of the world, the release added.

