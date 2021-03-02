iPhone 12 MagSafe battery to feature reverse charging

According to tipster Jon Prosser, Apple is working on two versions of the battery packs — one that's a standard version and the other a premium one with reverse charging.

San Francisco, March 2 (IANS) Apple is reportedly working on two MagSafe battery pack models for iPhone 12 and one version of the battery pack is expected to feature reverse charging support.

With reverse charging, the battery pack will be able to charge an ?iPhone 12? while also charging AirPods from the other side at the same time.

A US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing published after the iPhone 12 series debuted last year revealed Apple's MagSafe protocol supports bilateral charging, reports AppleInsider.

MagSafe is a new feature on all iPhone 12 models that allows for magnetic accessories to be attached to the back of the devices, including Apple's MagSafe Charger for more precise wireless charging.

Apple's work on ?iPhone 12? MagSafe battery packs became apparent in mid-February after the launch of the second iOS 14.5 beta. There was a mention of a mysterious "battery pack" discovered in the code.

The MagSafe battery pack would reportedly only provide additional charge, and not include a full protective case like previous iPhone battery add-ons.

--IANS

wh/na