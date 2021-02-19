iPhone 12 Pro Max is most popular 5G smartphone in US

According to PCMag, citing data from Speedtest.net parent company Ookla and research firm M Science, the title was given based on sales tracking and data from the internet until January 23.

San Francisco, Feb 19 (IANS) The most expensive 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro has won the title of the most popular 5G phone in 49 of 50 states in the US.

M Science tracks cumulative sales of 5G phones in the US.

The latest flagship 5G iPhone 12 series was launched in October 2020, and immediately it was reported that the Pro and Pro Max models have been successful in attracting consumers.

After the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 was the second most popular 5G smartphone, with the iPhone 12 Pro coming in third.

Ever since the iPhones were introduced late last year, iPhone 12 series topped most surveys of both the most popular and highest-selling smartphones, both in the United States and in the world.

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, according to Counterpoint Research, were the two most popular 5G smartphones in the world last October, even though they were only available for part of that month.

Samsung's S20 and Note 20 line immediately follow the iPhones, according to the research, with the small Galaxy S20 5G joining the iPhone 12 mini as being amongst the less popular 5G devices.

The report also states that LG Wing 5G, TCL 10 5G UW, OnePlus Nord N10, Motorola Edge+, and Nokia 8 V 5G UW were at the bottom of the popularity list.

