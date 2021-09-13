iPhone 13 launch: Can Apple capture a larger market share in India?

"I believe the new generation of iPhones will come with enhanced camera upgrades, faster A15 Bionic processor, always-on display, dynamic 120Hz refresh rates, and bigger batteries, amongst others. Increased local assembly, expanded retail initiatives including online store, aggressive marketing initiatives, and positive consumer appetite including, especially iPhone loyalists, will potentially fuel Apple's growth.

"As we run into the all-important festive quarter, Apple does need to navigate some potential headwinds ahead, including potential supply chain constraints, and associated increase in component prices," CMR's Head, Industry Intelligence Group, Prabhu Ram, told IANS.

Apple registered more than 140 per cent growth in India in the second quarter this year, as iPhone 11 continued to perform well with a strong aspirational brand value, according to CMR.

iPhone 11 contributed over 60 per cent of the iPhone shipments during the April-June quarter in the country. The rest of the iPhone line-up, including Apple iPhone 12, XR and SE 2020 also performed well.

"Apple is likely to capture over 2 per cent share in 2021, its highest annual share ever. Apart from this, local manufacturing will help it to further localise its operations and save on the duties that can make help to bring the cost of its products down. Additionally, refurb market is also growing and entry to enter into Apple ecosystem can now happen from sub Rs 20K price points.

"Going forward we expect Apple and are on track to record its best annual performance in India ever since," market intelligence firm Counterpoint's Research Director Tarun Pathak said.

Apple has already started manufacturing certain iPhone models, including the latest iPhone 12, in India. The Cupertino-based tech giant started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE, and now manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones in India, including XR, iPhone 11, and now iPhone 12.

"Apple was never a mass product for markets like India. It's a gradual game for them in India and they should never go after market share by thinking of affordable iPhones. That goes against the brand image. This season, however, I see positive news for the Luxe segment (above Rs 50,000) as the target segment has rather saved money and hasn't got affected much due to the pandemic," techARC Founder and Chief Analyst, Faisal Kawoosa, noted.

The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. The devices are said to be powered by Apple's next-generation A15 chip manufactured based on TSMC's 5nm+ process.

The entire iPhone 13 range is also expected to sport the LiDAR sensor, which first appeared in the latest generation iPad Pro in March this year followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

