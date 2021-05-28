iPhone 13 models expected to feature sensor-shift OIS

The VCM makers mainly deliver shipments for Android handsets in the first half of the year, but such shipments are expected to be surpassed by those for iPhones in the second half, given that all new iPhones will feature the sensor-shift OIS function, MacRumors citing Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes reported.

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) While sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS) is currently limited to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the feature is likely to be expanded to all iPhone 13 models later this year.

According to the report, the makers have been told to raise capacity by 30-40 per cent to meet strong demand for iPhones.

Apple first introduced sensor-shift stabilisation on the Wide lens of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The technology stabilises the camera's sensor instead of the lens for even greater image stabilisation and improved photo quality.

"Until now, sensor shift stabilisation was only on DSLR cameras," explains Apple's website.

"This is the first time it's been adapted for iPhone. Whether you're shooting video of your kids as you chase them around the park or holding your iPhone out the window on a bumpy road, you'll get more precise stabilisation than ever," it added.

iPhone 13 models are expected to have slightly larger rear camera bumps, likely to accommodate larger sensors and other camera improvements.

A recent report said that Apple is likely to reduce the size of the Face ID scanner sensor by 50 per cent for iPhone 13.

It could cut the die size for its vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) chips used for 3D Face ID scanning by up to 50 per cent.

The next-gen iPhone 13 Pro lineup is also expected to come with a 120Hz ProMotion display for the first time.

