'iPhone 13' to launch in Sep with bigger batteries: Report

According to AppleInsider, research firm TrendForce had outlined its expectations for the device, which it said will return to a typical September release.

San Francisco, Aug 13 (IANS) Tech giant Apple is likely to unveil all four models of its upcoming "iPhone 13" lineup in September with larger batteries, an updated chipset and expanded mmWave 5G support, a new report said.

Driven by the new models, the research firm believes that total iPhone shipments could surge 30 per cent year-over-year in the third quarter of 2021.

The report also outlines some of the features that TrendForce expects on the new "iPhone 13" models and they largely line up with previous rumours and reports.

Additionally, other reports suggest that the "iPhone 13" could sport a new 120Hz ProMotion display and additional professional camera features like ProRes video recording.

A report from July also indicated that the "iPhone 13 Pro" models would swap Pacific Blue for a bronze-like "Sunset Gold" colour.

Recently, a survey has revealed that 43.7 per cent of iPhone users said they plan to switch to iPhone 13, up 2.7 per cent compared to iPhone 12 purchase intent from a survey last year.

Whereas 56.3 per cent revealed they are not interested in the upcoming iPhone range.

The report mentioned that higher refresh rate display, under-display Touch ID, always-on display and smaller notch/notch-less design topped the list of most exciting rumoured features of iPhone 13 at 22 per cent, 18.2 per cent, 16 per cent, 10.9 per cent, respectively.

Apple typically unveils new iPhone models in September.

In 2020, largely because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it launched the iPhone 12 lineup in October.

