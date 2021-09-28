IPL betting racket busted in Delhi, five held

Acting on a tip-off about the betting racket being run during the IPL matches, the police constituted a team of six cops to nab the accused persons.

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Delhi Police have busted an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket and arrested five people in this connection, including the kingpin, an official said here on Tuesday.

The team conducted a raid in Sant Nagar, Burari, and arrested five persons, who have been identified as Manoj, Ajay, Vasant Verma, Juber Khan and Sunil.

The police recovered six mobile phones, one laptop, and cash worth Rs 37,500 from the spot.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Manoj was the kingpin of the 'satta' racket.

"He used to contact the clients for betting on cricket matches over WhatsApp call or chat and the payment was made through online payment modes as well as cash," a police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sagar Kalsi, informed that the police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Delhi Public Gambling Act at the Burari police station.

