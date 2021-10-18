IPL betting racket busted in Odisha's Malkangiri district, 4 bookies held

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], October 18 (ANI): Malkangiri district police have busted a racket that was involved in betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches and four persons have been arrested in this connection.



Rs 9 lakh in cash and bank account having Rs 18 lakh was also seized from their possession.

"We arrested four bookies involved in IPL betting and we have seized cash of Rs 9 lakhs and bank accounts having Rs 18 lakhs," Malkangiri SDPO Abhilash.

Abhilash informed that Malkangiri police received information that on the ongoing IPL, there are few people who are doing betting, luring people to play IPL betting and looting them.

"We conducted a raid on the matter and searched the different places of the bookies respectively," he said.

Speaking further he informed that the bookies were doing transactions through using online and offline mediums.

"During the search, we have also recovered their bank account details, mobile phones and debit cards," Abhilash said.

The main bookies who are Sukma in chatisgarh will be appresndeing and forwarding to court soon, he added. (ANI)

