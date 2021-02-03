IPS officer arrested on corruption charges in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 3 (ANI): The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer on alleged corruption charges during his tenure as Superintendent of police in Dausa, ACB Director General (DG) B L Soni said on Tuesday.



"IPS officer Manish Agrawal has been arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act," Soni added.

The IPS officer's name came into light after petrol pump owner Neeraj Meena was arrested from Dausa for allegedly demanding 38 lakh as a bribe from a highway construction firm "on behalf of the officer, the official informed.

A fixed amount of 4 lakh per month as "extortion money" for seven months and Rs 10 lakh for covering up an FIR were demanded by the middleman on behalf of Agarwal.

The IPS officer was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act after Meena's arrest.

Agarwal's house was raided after his arrest and he is currently being interrogated by a team of officers, the top official said. (ANI)

