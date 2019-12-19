IPS officer Atul Karwal appointed as Director of National Police Academy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Atul Karwal, a 1988 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the Director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of Karwal, presently working as ADG, CRPF as Director, SVP NPA by temporarily downgrading the post to the level of Additional Director General for a period up to 05.12.2021 i.e. the date of combined deputation tenure of Karwal or until further orders whichever is earlier. (ANI)



