IPS officer Rajeev Kumar files anticipatory bail plea

Kumar's lawyers filed the petition at the Alipur court. The hearing may take place on Saturday around noon.

CBI sources said they have received a notice about Kumar's anticipatory bail plea.

Three days back Kumar had moved an anticipatory bail plea in the district session court of Barasat but the judge ruled the petition as "not maintainable" saying the case had been generated in the South 24 Parganas district while his court has jurisdiction over North 24 Parganas district.

The Alipur court is the district court of South 24 Parganas. On Thursday, the CBI had moved a plea for issuing non-bailable arrest warrant against Kumar in Alipore court, but Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Subrata Mukehrjee disposed off the prayer saying the former Kolkata police commissioner could be arrested by the CBI in accordance with law if it feels that is needed as the higher courts have withdrawn the protection from arrest given to him earlier. The judge also observed that the CBI could approach the court if it faced any adverse situation while making the arrest.