IPS Officer RS Praveen Kumar takes voluntary retirement, vows to work for social justice

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 20 (ANI): Senior IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, who is currently posted as the secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, on Monday, applied for voluntary retirement after tendering his resignation.



It is to mention that Kumar had stoked controversy when he appealed to Dalits to eat Beef and was also a part of swearing-in against the Hindu religion.

In his application for voluntary retirement, Kumar stated, "With a heavy heart (and joy at the same time) I am sharing with you my decision to voluntarily retire from government service. I have mailed my request to the Chief Secretary of Government of Telangana today. It was not easy to arrive at this life-changing decision, given my humble beginnings and the arduous journey to become an IPS officer."

He further stated, "However, the pure pleasure of following my passion hereafter has helped me overcome this uncertainty."

He expressed his gratitude towards both the Governments of erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for their trust and enabling him to serve the weak, voiceless, and the underserved of the country.

"To the police and welfare departments: My heart is filled with gratitude towards the police department for your upbringing of not just me, but also my family and continuously encouraging me to give my best to the nation. Words are also not enough to describe the unwavering support of both welfare departments for helping me to serve the most marginalised, despite countless conspiracies. Future generations will judge my contribution to society," said Kumar in his letter.

He further said, "To all the staff members of welfare residential institutions: You are the best in the world I know so far and I cannot thank you enough for your patience. hard work, and commitment to transform lives. I request you to never forget the oath that we take every day about loving our students (including your own kids, please) unconditionally. I consider it a privilege to be at your disposal in future as well."

Kumar stated that throughout his 26 years of service, he tried to perform the duty that was expected by the Constitution of India to the best of his ability.

Concluding his letter, Kumar stated that he shall use the rest of his life to fulfil the unfinished dreams of the doyens of social justice, Mahatma Phule, Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, Kanshiram, and many more torchbearers of the country. (ANI)

