IPS officer VK Johri appointed as next BSF DG

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Senior IPS officer VK Johri has been appointed the next Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), the government announced on Sunday.

He will succeed Rajni Kant Misra who retires on August 31.



The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal of the Union Home Ministry for the appointment of Johri as the chief of the paramilitary force.

Johri, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, who is currently serving as Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the Home Ministry with "immediate effect".

The officer will superannuate on September 30, 2020, an ACC order said. (ANI)

