Iqbal Mirchi deals: ED arrests DHFL chairman Kapil Wadhawan

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that it has arrested the chairman and managing director of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), Kapil Wadhawan, in connection with its money laundering probe against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's close aide late Iqbal Mirchi and others.

A senior ED official requesting anonymity told IANS: "We have arrested Kapil Wadhawan under the charges of money laundering."

The official said that he was arrested as he was not cooperating in the probe.

The case pertains to Mirchi's Mumbai properties, which have been called as proceeds of crime. Three such properties were sold to Sunblink, the company linked to Kapil Wadhawan's brothers. The probe agency has filed a criminal case against Mirchi, his family members and others to probe money laundering charges for alleged illegal dealings in purchase and sale of Ceejay House, Sahil Bungalow, Rabia Mansion, Marium Lodge and Sea View at prime Worli locations in Mumbai. In December last year, the ED attached properties worth Rs 600 crore. The financial probe agency attached properties included commercial buildings -- Ceejay House located at Worli and Arun Chambers in Tardeo area of Mumbai, worth Rs 76 crore. It also attached properties worth Rs 500 crore including Sahil Bungalow, Rabia Mainson, Marium Lodge and Sea View at prime Worli locations and three commercial shops in Crawford market and five acre land in Lonawala. THe ED has already questioned former Union Minister and NCP leader Praful Patel, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, and several others in the case. aks/pgh/