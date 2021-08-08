iQOO 8 likely to feature flat display, 120W fast charging: Report

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The upcoming iQOO 8 smartphone is likely to feature a flat display, while the iQOO 8 Pro will boast a curved screen, media reports said.

According to GizmoChina, Vivo's sub-brand iQOO will unveil these smartphones on August 17.

iQOO will ship the iQOO 8 with the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, the more powerful version of the Snapdragon 888 that boasts higher CPU and GPU clock speeds, citing a leakster, the report said.