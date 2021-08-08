iQOO 8 likely to feature flat display, 120W fast charging: Report

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The upcoming iQOO 8 smartphone is likely to feature a flat display, while the iQOO 8 Pro will boast a curved screen, media reports said.
According to GizmoChina, Vivo's sub-brand iQOO will unveil these smartphones on August 17.
iQOO will ship the iQOO 8 with the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, the more powerful version of the Snapdragon 888 that boasts higher CPU and GPU clock speeds, citing a leakster, the report said.
The phone will also have support for 120W fast wired charging.
The report mentioned that the same source had also earlier posted on Weibo that the iQOO 8 Pro will have a 6.78-inches 2K120Hz LTPO curved screen which is the new 10-bit Samsung E5 AMOLED panel.
The pro model will also have a centered punch hole, DC dimming and a 517 PPI, the report said.
The report said thatiQOO 8 Pro will have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, a 4500mAh battery, support for 120W fast wired charging and support for 50W fast wireless charging.
In July, the company announced that it has sold over 25 million devices globally.
--IANS
