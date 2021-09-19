iQOO Z5 is expected to launch in India soon at Rs 30,000

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Smartphone brand iQOO, which is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone AiQOO Z5 in China on September 23, might also announce the device for the Indian audience soon.

The reason behind it is that its microsite has gone live on Amazon India, Gizmo China reported.

The iQOO Z5 is expected to be priced at Rs 30,000 in India.