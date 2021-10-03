iQOO Z5x likely to come with Dimensity 900, 44W fast charging

According to GizmoChina, a tipster has revealed some information on the chipset and fast charging capabilities of the iQOO Z5x. While the smartphone is expected to arrive in China, it is unclear whether it will be also landing in India.

Beijing, Oct 3 (IANS) Smartphone maker iQOO is reportedly working on new smartphone -- iQOO Z5x -- that will be powered by the Dimensity 900 chipset and 44W fast charging.

The Play Console listing revealed that the iQOO Z5x's display could be equipped with a centrally positioned punch-hole. It remains to be seen whether it houses the same 6.67-inch IPS LCD FHD+ 120Hz panel that was made available on the iQOO Z5.

The company last month introduced iQOO Z5 in India that starts at Rs 23,990 for the 8GB+128GB version.

The higher 12GB+256GB version will be available at Rs 26,990. The smartphone is available on iQOO's official website and Amazon from October 3 at the beginning of Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with Adreno 642L GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage.

The smartphone supports dual-SIM cards and runs Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 out-of-the-box.

The iQOO Z5 5G sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP front-facing camera.

--IANS

vc/pgh