iQOO Z5x to come with a Dimensity 900 chipset

Dimensity 900 is a 5G capable chip built on a 6nm process with two Cortex-A78 power cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 units at 2 GHz for efficiency.

Beijing, Oct 16 (IANS) iQOO is all set to launch its latest Z-series smartphone, the iQOO Z5x, in China on October 20 and now the company in a latest teaser image confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset.

The GPU side is covered by the Arm Mali-G68. Z5x will also house a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a headphone jack.

The teaser images shared on Vivo China's website reveal that the handset will come in two colour options.

The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) TFT screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a high refresh rate.

In terms of optics, the smartphone will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary snapper. For selfies and video calling, there might be an 8MP front-facing camera.

In addition, it will run on Android 11 OS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support.

--IANS

wh/ksk/