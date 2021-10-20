iQOO Z5x with 120Hz LCD display, 50MP dual cameras launched

The smartphone will be available in three variants, the 6/128GB version is priced at CNY 1599 (nearly Rs 18,800), 8/128GB at CNY 1699 (nearly Rs 19,900) and the 8/256GB at CNY 1899 (nearly Rs 22,300). It is offered in fog sea white, lens black and sandstone orange colours.

Beijing, Oct 20 (IANS) Smartphone maker iQOO has launched its latest Z-series mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Z5x with a 120Hz LCD display, a 50MP dual rear camera unit, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and 44W fast-charging support in China.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a water drop notch design. The device bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The iQOO Z5x comes in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants with 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. Additional features available in the device include a microSD card slot and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The iQOO Z5x is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies there is an 8MP front-facing camera.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery along with 44W fast charging. As for the software, the phone runs on Android 11 OS out of the box. Connectivity options include dual Sim, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C and a 3.5mm headphone slot.

