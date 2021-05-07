Irai Anbu is new Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary

Chennai, May 7 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Friday appointed senior bureaucrat V. Irai Anbu as the new Chief Secretary in the place of Rajeev Ranjan.

The change came within hours of DMK President M.K. Stalin being sworn-in as the Chief Minister.

As per a government order, Anbu, Additional Chief Secretary/Director, Anna Institute of Management and Director General of Training, is transferred and posted as Chief Secretary, while Ranjan has been posted as the Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd in the place of S.Shivashanmugaraja.