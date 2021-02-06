Iran announces start of Sputnik V vaccine rollout this week

Tehran [Iran], February 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Iran will kick-start the vaccine rollout by giving Sputnik V shots to medical workers this week, President Hassan Rouhani announced on Saturday.



The first batch of the Russia-made vaccine against the coronavirus arrived in Iran on Thursday. Tehran will put the first shots to use, pending more deliveries.

"Fortunately, the first batch of the vaccine has arrived in our country. Vaccination will begin this week," Rouhani said during a COVID-19 crisis meeting.

Medical workers, senior citizens and people with chronic health conditions will be first in line to receive the vaccine. The president said he hoped the campaign will be in full swing by the end of March. (ANI/Sputnik)

