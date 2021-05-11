Iran begins candidates' registration for presidential polls

The registration will last for five days and each candidate will be scrutinised by the country's highest legislative body, the Guardian Council of the Constitution (GCC), reports Xinhua news agency.

Tehran, May 11 (IANS) Iran's Ministry of Interior Affairs on Tuesday has officially started the registration of candidates for the country's 13th presidential election.

After the registration, the GCC will assess the qualification of the applicants and release the names of the qualified candidates on May 27.

The nominees will have 20 days to campaign before election day on June 18.

A presidential candidate should be an Iranian national; prudent and capable of taking on leadership duties; and believe in the Islamic Republic's principles and official religion, according to the Constitution.

Recently, the GCC updated the requirements for individuals planning to register as candidates.

"All nominees must be between 40 and 70 years of age, hold at least a master's degree or its equivalent, have at least four years' experience in managerial posts, and have no criminal record," Hadi Tahan Nazif, a GCC jurist member, was quoted as saying.

The report said the top military commanders of major general and higher positions are also allowed to run for President.

Under the Constitution, incumbent President Hassan Rouhani is ineligible to run for re-election as he was limited to two terms or 8 years in office.

