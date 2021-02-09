Iran begins COVID-19 vaccination campaign with Russia's Sputnik V

Tehran [Iran], February 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Iran embarked on the coronavirus immunization campaign on Tuesday with the rollout of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.



In a broadcast address, President Hassan Rouhani signaled the start of the campaign. The health minister's son was among those who received the first shots.

Russia's Sputnik V is the first foreign-made vaccine to arrive in Iran. The Islamic republic is also working to develop own vaccines.

Intensive care workers, followed by senior citizens and people with chronic health conditions, will be the first in line to receive the vaccine. (ANI/Sputnik)

