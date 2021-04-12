Iran blames Israel for attack on nuke facility

The plant in central Iran produces, among other things, new centrifuges for uranium enrichment, dpa news agency reported.

Tehran, April 12 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday described the cyberattack on the Natanz nuclear facility as an act of terrorism and blamed Israel for it.

"The Zionists want to sabotage Iran's nuclear achievements and the nuclear negotiations (in Vienna) with these terrorist operations," Zarif told Parliament on Monday.

Neither, however, will happen, he said.

"Our revenge is that we will continue successfully in both areas," Zarif added.

Israel has so far not commented on the allegations.

"The activities of the Israeli army in the Middle East are not hidden from the enemies," Israeli Chief of General Staff Aviv Kochavi said on Sunday.

"They are watching us, seeing our capabilities, and carefully considering their moves."

Israel considers Iran's nuclear programme a serious threat because Tehran has missiles with a range of up to 2,000 km that could hit anywhere in the Jewish state.

If the missiles were equipped with nuclear warheads, Israel's existence would be seriously threatened.

Tehran insists it has no nuclear warheads and will only use the missiles for a retaliatory strike.

--IANS

ksk/