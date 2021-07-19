Iran hands over 306 Pak nationals to Federal Investigation Agency

Changai [Pakistan] July 19 (ANI): Iran on Sunday handed over 306 Pakistanis to the Federal Investigation Agency for not having valid travel documents.



These Pakistani nationals were allegedly trying to proceed to Europe from different parts of Iran when they were arrested by Iran authorities and later, handed over to the local investigation agency at Pakistan's Taftan border of Chagai district, Dawn reported.

The deported Pakistanis included 243 from Punjab, 28 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14 from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir, 11 from Sindh, and 10 from Balochistan. (ANI)

