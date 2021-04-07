Iran indicts 10 officials over Ukrainian plane crash

Tehran, April 7 (IANS) Iran has indicted 10 officials for their involvement in the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran last year.
"The necessary conclusions will be drawn in court," Xinhua news agency quoted military prosecutor for Tehran Province Gholamabbas Torki as saying on Tuesday.
Last month, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) published its final report on the Ukrainian passenger plane's crash, identifying a "mistake" by the air defence operator as the cause of the incident.
"The plane was identified as a hostile target by the operator of an air defecse system stationed around Tehran, and two missiles were fired at it," the CAO said in the preface of its 285-page report.
The Ukrainian aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, was shot down on January 8, 2020 shortly after taking off from Tehran by Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps with two missiles, killing all 176 people on board.
--IANS
ksk/