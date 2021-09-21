Iran reports 17,564 new COVID-19 cases, 5,459,796 in total

Tehran [Iran], September 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iranian health ministry reported on Tuesday 17,564 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,459,796.



According to a briefing published by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education on its official website, the pandemic has claimed 117,905 lives in the country so far, after 379 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 4,819,223 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 6,661 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said on its official website.

By Tuesday, 31,358,485 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine in the country, while 14,416,851 have taken two doses.

The official report added that 31,223,048 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

Iran has been recently facing a surge of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. (ANI/Xinhua)

