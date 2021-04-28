Iran reports 21,713 new COVID-19 cases, 2,459,906 in total

Tehran [Iran], April 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran on Wednesday reported 21,713 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 2,459,906.

The pandemic has so far claimed 70,966 lives in Iran, up by 434 in the past 24 hours, according to the daily briefing of Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.



A total of 1,923,081 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 5,338 remained in intensive care units, it said.

The ministry said 15,562,560 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

Iran has recently implemented restrictions on businesses and travels in high-risk areas amid a new wave of the virus spread in the country.

Iran reported its first cases of the disease in February 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

