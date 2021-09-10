Iran reports 26,821 new Covid-19 cases, 5,237,799 in total

According to a briefing published by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education on its official website on Thursday, the pandemic has claimed 112,935 lives in the country so far, after 505 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tehran, Sep 10 (IANS) Iran has reported 26,821 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,237,799.

A total of 4,481,814 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 7,486 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said on its official website.

By Thursday, 21,128,929 people have received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine in the country, while 11,280,698 have taken two doses.

The official report adds that 29,904,111 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has set countering the COVID-19 pandemic on the top of his administration's agenda, and is accelerating the import of vaccines from abroad, after efforts to mass-produce domestic Iranian vaccines have so far failed to reach the stated goals.

