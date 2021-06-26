Iran reports 7,034 new COVID-19 cases, 3,157,983 in total

Tehran [Iran], June 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran on Saturday reported 7,034 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 3,157,983.



The pandemic has so far claimed 83,711 lives in Iran, up by 123 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education reported.

A total of 2,822,704 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,195 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Saturday, 4,416,983 people have received coronavirus vaccines in the country, while 1,196,157 have taken both doses. (ANI/Xinhua)

