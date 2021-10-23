Iran reports 7,081 new COVID-19 cases

Tehran [Iran], October 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Iranian health ministry reported on Saturday 7,081 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,851,670.



According to an official briefing published on the ministry's official website, the pandemic has claimed 125,052 lives in the country so far, after 124 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5,402,865 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,346 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said on its official website.

By Saturday, 50,604,321 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 28,872,959 of them have taken two jabs.

The official report added that 34,658,805 tests have so far been carried out across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

