Iran reports 9,096 new Covid cases

The pandemic also claimed 156 lives in the past 24 hours in Iran, taking the overall death toll to 125,519, said the update by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tehran, Oct 27 (IANS) Iran's Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 9,096 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,877,456.

A total of 5,443,243 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,184 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Tuesday, 51,455,291 Iranians have received their first doses of Covid-19 vaccine, and 30,950,480 of them have taken two jabs.

The report added that 34,970,103 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

