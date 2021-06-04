Iran reports 9,209 new COVID-19 cases

Tehran [Iran], June 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran on Friday reported 9,209 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total count of infections to 2,954,309.



The pandemic has so far claimed 80,813 lives in Iran, up by 155 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education reported.

A total of 2,522,702 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,852 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Friday, 4,156,855 people received the first doses of coronavirus vaccines in the country with 536,643 taking two doses.

Iran reported the first cases of the disease in February 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

