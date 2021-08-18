Iran reports highest daily Covid cases

The pandemic has so far claimed 99,108 lives in the country, after 625 new deaths were added in the past 24 hours, according to Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tehran, Aug 18 (IANS) Iran's daily Covid-19 cases hit a new high on Tuesday by registering 50,228 new cases, taking the country's total tally of infections to 4,517,243.

A total of 3,786,488 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 5,163 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said.

By Tuesday, 15,766,564 people have received at least a dose of a coronavirus vaccine in the country, while 4,714,701 have taken two doses.

On Monday, Iran started a six-day lockdown of all non-essential businesses across the country amid the resurgence of new Delta variant of the virus.

