'Iran-Saudi talks continue in constructive climate'

Tehran, June 1 (IANS) The spokesman of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the talks between Tehran and Saudi Arabia to settle issues continue in a "constructive" climate.

The spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday refrained from commenting on the details of the talks, saying that "it is not common for the details of the negotiations to be reported in the media before an agreement is reached", reports Xinhua news agency.