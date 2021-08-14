Iran secures borders amid Taliban advancements in Afghanistan

Tehran, Aug 14 (IANS) Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, said that the country has secure all of its borders, including the eastern frontiers with Afghanistan, where the Taliban are making rapid advancements.

Salami said on Friday that the IRGC forces, Iranian Army and the Police have full control over the border areas and are controlling the situation, Xinhua news agency reports.